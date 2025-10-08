DataPro @ 30: SEC DG, NCGC MD headline anniversary webinar

By Tunde Oso

THE Director General of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama and Dr. Bonaventure Okhaimo, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) are among dignitaries scheduled for DataPro Limited’s 30 years anniversary webinar tomorrow, October 9, 2025.

These two industry chiefs will be joined by Ms. Halima Singateh, Director of the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Gambia to deliver goodwill messages at the event.

The theme for the Webinar is “The Role of Credit Rating Agencies in a dynamic global economy”, with the keynote speaker being the renowned scholar and industry expert, Professor Mahesh Kotecha, CFA, who is the President of the American-based Structured Credit International (SCIC). The speaker will be discussing the topic; “Leveraging Credit Rating for Economic Growth in Developing Countries.”

The lineup for the panelist session include: Angela Jide-Jones – the CEO, Sewa Capital, Limited; Obed Mbuzi- Director, Premier Rating Services and Vidhyasagar Lingesan- CEO, Care Ratings. Other members of the panel are: Zwelibanzi Maziya COO, Sovereign Africa Ratings and Dauda Sembene- CEO, AfriCatalyst. Mr. Oladele Adeoye, the Chief Rating Officer of DataPro will be moderating the

session.

The virtual event is expected to be broadcast live on YouTube and all other social media outlets. The event will witness the cutting of the anniversary cake and launch of the biography of our founder Mr. Abimbola Adeseyoju.

All registered participants at the webinar will receive a free copy of the founder’s Autobiography and other DataPro 30th anniversary souvenirs.

The webinar is free and open to professionals across finance, banking, investment, and regulatory sectors. DataPro is a licensed Credit Rating Agency (CRA) in Nigeria recognized by the

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) operating since 2004.