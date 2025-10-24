Customs launches digital vehicle verification system to tackle smuggling

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched a new digital verification platform designed to curb vehicle smuggling, enhance transparency, and strengthen accountability in the automobile importation process.

The initiative, known as the Customs Verification Management System (CVMS), was officially unveiled at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

Speaking at the launch, Adeniyi described the initiative as a milestone in the Service’s ongoing modernisation agenda, noting that it closes long-standing loopholes in the vehicle clearance process.

“For years, verification of imported vehicles relied on fragmented and outdated methods that left room for misinformation, fraud, and revenue leakages. The launch of this system is another score on the board for our bold transformation agenda,” Adeniyi said.

He explained that CVMS was developed in collaboration with the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) and local technical experts to provide a secure and transparent verification process accessible to all Nigerians.

According to him, the digital platform will significantly reduce the circulation of smuggled and improperly cleared vehicles while boosting government revenue.

He stated further: “This new solution empowers the public and strengthens the integrity of our Service by promoting transparency, accountability, and trust.

“Anyone who invests millions of naira in a vehicle would not hesitate to pay N15,000 to verify its authenticity and ensure their investment is protected.”

The Customs chief noted that payments can be made using any valid card issued by financial institutions in Nigeria or abroad, with verification results generated instantly.

He further explained that the platform creates a centralised database through which vehicle details can be traced, verified, and confirmed within minutes, improving operational efficiency across Customs formations and enhancing inter-agency coordination.

Adeniyi stated that the CVMS is part of the Service’s broader digital reform strategy, aimed at simplifying clearance procedures, promoting data-driven operations, and increasing transparency in revenue collection.

“In essence, this system brings openness to an area that was previously shrouded in uncertainty and manipulation.

Across all our operations, we are deploying innovative, technology-driven solutions to simplify processes and boost transparency,” he emphasised.

In his remarks, the National President of the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Ajibola Adedoyin, commended the initiative and assured that his members would key into the system after conducting an independent assessment.