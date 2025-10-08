Customs intensifies anti-smuggling operations

Customs officers

….Seizes 8 trailers of rice, arrests 4 suspects

By Godwin Oritse & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Nigeria Customs Service, has stepped up its anti-smuggling campaign across the South-West, tightening enforcement along major corridors and border communities.

In a sustained operation throughout September, Comptroller of the Unit, Mohammed Shuaibu, said that the Unit intercepted over 5,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice (the equivalent of eight trailer loads), describing the move as part of a renewed effort to curb the inflow of prohibited goods into the country.

Shuaibu stated that the intensified patrols, intelligence-led interceptions, and coordinated field actions reflect the Service’s commitment to protecting local industries and enforcing the Federal Government’s import restrictions on foreign rice.

He explained that beyond the value of the seizures, the operation was also aimed at scaling down illicit trade that continues to challenge legitimate commerce across the region.

He said: “By blocking these goods from reaching markets, Customs is not only enforcing trade laws but also helping to safeguard Nigeria’s food security policy and revenue base.

“The Unit has maintained a visible presence across key smuggling routes in Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos States, with several suspects reportedly under investigation as part of ongoing enforcement activities.

“Some of seized items include 5,015 bags of 50kg foreign rice (equivalent to eight trailer loads), 15 used (Tokunbo) vehicles, 640 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, weighing approximately 431.8kg, 460 jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (about 11,500 litres), 143 bales of used clothing, two jumbo sacks of used shoes, and one sack of used clothing, 390 bottles of Codeine, 310 foreign-branded drugs, and 19 cards of Tramadol, 210 pieces of used tyres, One 20-foot container (ONEU 2419369 FTC) containing 752 cartons of Calcium Lactate, intercepted “for false declaration.”

He stated that the seizures occurred in Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, and Lagos states. Four defendants were arrested in connection with the operations and would be handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

He revealed that a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,188Nillion was recorded during the period, a development reflected the scale of their operations.