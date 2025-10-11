Customer Service Week, by Stephanie Shaakaa

Stock image.

Customer service is the first heartbeat of any organization. They are the first faces you meet at the reception, the first voices you hear on the phone, and the first hands that reach out when you need help. They are the bridge between a company and its customers, the interpreters of policy, and the human face of systems that might otherwise feel cold and mechanical. Long before management takes the stage or the brand’s message is understood, it is customer service that delivers the first impression and often, the lasting one.

A sale does not begin when a client signs a contract. That moment is only a handshake before the journey begins. The real sale starts after the ink dries in the daily experiences, the conversations, and the small interactions that follow. That is where the soul of business truly lives.In customer experience, customer relations, and customer service.

It is not enough to win the objective,you must also win the person. It is not enough to secure the transaction, you must earn the trust. In the end, it is not the product that sustains a business but the relationship that surrounds it. Clients may forget that you delivered exactly what you promised, but they will never forget the day something went wrong and how you treated them when it did.

Every organization looks good when everything is smooth. Phones ring, orders flow, and everyone smiles. But the true measure of an organization is not found in calm waters, it is revealed in the storm. When a crisis hits, when systems fail, when delays pile up or complaints flood in, that is when leadership and culture rise to the surface. How an organization responds in those tense moments determines its destiny.

A crisis handled with empathy becomes a story of loyalty. A crisis handled with arrogance becomes a wound that never heals. Some clients will quietly walk away. Others will terminate contracts abruptly. And many will tell everyone who will listen about how they were treated. Yet when a customer is handled with care and understanding during a crisis, something powerful happens. A bond forms. That client stays for life, becoming not just a customer but an ambassador.

You rarely remember a flight that went perfectly. But you will always

remember the calm voice of a pilot during turbulence, or the kindness of an airline staff when you missed a flight. Those moments stay with you. They become stories you tell over and over again. That is the power of genuine customer care it transforms fear and frustration into gratitude and trust.

Behind every thriving company are people who hold the frontlines with quiet courage.They are the customer service professionals who absorb frustration with grace, listen without interrupting, and keep their composure long after others would have lost it. They apologize for problems they did not cause and find solutions to challenges they did not create. They have the patience of Job, the diplomacy of a seasoned negotiator, and the heart of a counselor. Their emotional labour sustains entire reputations.

That is why every organization should remember this,for every salesperson you hire, you should have two people in customer service. Sales may bring people in, but service keeps them there. A business with great salespeople but poor customer care will always bleed customers faster than it gains them. But a business with modest sales and strong service will grow steadily, built on loyalty and word-of-mouth trust. Customer service is not an afterthought. It is not a department. It is the heartbeat of every organization.

True customer care, however, begins long before the phone rings or the client walks in. It begins inside the organization. It begins with how employees treat one another, how departments collaborate, and how leaders respond to their own teams. An employee who feels unseen or unappreciated cannot make a customer feel valued. The tone of service on the outside mirrors the culture on the inside. You cannot give what you do not have.

In today’s digital world, technology has made customer service faster but not necessarily better. Chatbots can respond instantly, but they cannot feel. Automated replies can close a ticket, but they cannot restore trust. The future of customer experience will not be about choosing between technology and people; it will be about blending efficiency with empathy. The companies that will lead tomorrow are those that understand that emotional intelligence is just as important as artificial intelligence.

In many African businesses, and indeed in Nigeria, the focus is often on expansion, visibility, and acquiring new customers. Billboards rise, branches open, adverts flood the airwaves. Yet true sustainability lies not in acquisition but in retention in the quiet discipline of nurturing relationships long after the first sale. Growth is not about how many people you attract, it is about how many you keep.

The irony is that those who are expected to show the most empathy often receive the least. Customer service professionals are expected to stay calm, cheerful, and patient even under intense pressure. They carry the weight of angry voices and unmet expectations, yet they are often overlooked. Organizations must care for those who care for their customers. You cannot pour from an empty cup. A company that nurtures its service staff is, in truth, nurturing its own reputation.

There is also something quietly profound about the number of women who dominate customer service roles. Many of them bring a natural warmth, attentiveness, and empathy that turn ordinary transactions into human connections. Their emotional intelligence becomes the company’s best strategy. It is not accidental that beautiful, soft-spoken, composed women often occupy these desks. Beyond their looks, there is a calm resilience in them a beauty of spirit that reassures customers that someone truly cares. They smile through frustration, absorb rudeness without retaliation, and still manage to make people feel heard. It is not just service, it is grace in motion.

Crisis, in every sense, is where leadership is tested. It exposes the difference between authority and empathy. A leader who stands with both staff and customers in difficult moments earns a kind of loyalty that no advertisement can buy. When things go wrong, customers do not only look for solutions. They look for sincerity. A genuine apology can rebuild trust faster than a compensation offered without emotion. How an organization handles its worst day determines how long people will remember its best.

As we mark Customer Service Week, it is time to pause and appreciate those who keep businesses human. The ones who keep calm when tempers rise. The ones who listen to what is not said. The ones who make dignity part of the brand. They remind us that in a world obsessed with speed and perfection, kindness and patience are still the best forms of professionalism.

So today, if you know someone in customer service or customer experience, celebrate them. Clap for them.Let them know their work is seen and valued.

In your experience, which organizations deliver truly exceptional customer service the kind that makes you feel respected and remembered? And which ones need to do better?

Because while brands tell their own stories, customers tell the truth. And sometimes, it is that truth that forces evolution.

In the end, customer service is not what you say when things go right. It is who you are when things go wrong.

Vanguard News