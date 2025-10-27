CSCHEI warns CSOs, CBOs, NGOs against unverified petitions

–Commends NUPRC other revenue agencies for transparency, performance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Civil Society Organisations on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative, CSCHEI, has issued a strong warning to all unaccredited Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Community-Based Organizations, CBOs, and Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, against submitting petitions that lack verified facts and thorough investigations.

Emphasizing adherence to SERVICOM principles, procurement laws, and civil statutes, CSCHEI stressed that unsubstantiated petitions risk legal repercussions and tarnish reputations.

Serving as a credible bridge between the government and communities across 440 local government areas in 26 states, ia statement issued by Ambassador Emeka Mgbemere, Secretary of the Council and Executive Director of CSOs and CBOs at CSCHEI, advised that all petitions should be factual, rigorously researched, and compliant with established regulations.

It underscored the importance of transparency and accountability, warning that failure to comply could lead to severe consequences, including legal action and loss of stakeholder trust.

“We encourage all organizations to prioritize accuracy, fairness, and transparency in their petition writing and submission processes,” it advised.

Meanwhile, CSCHEI has applauded key Nigerian revenue-generating agencies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC for their significant contributions to the nation’s fiscal growth.

Notably, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, reported generating ₦6.215 trillion between January and September 2025, with a total performance of ₦7.554 trillion inclusive of receivables and pending royalties, marking a vital role in Nigeria’s ₦55 trillion national budget.

CSCHEI reaffirmed its commitment as a coordinating platform to support accredited CSOs and CBOs in advocacy and monitoring Millennium Development Goals, championing fairness, equity, and accountability.

The Council echoed the United Nations’ priorities from the 80th UN General Assembly, highlighting the invaluable role of CSOs globally in fostering peace, development, and human rights through partnership and transparency.

It urged all government agencies and civil society actors to uphold standards that drive Nigeria’s socio-economic progress.

CSCHEI is an accredited platform recognised by United Nations to be coordinating and promoting CSOs, CBOs and NGOs within the scope of Socio Economic Development in Nigeria. It serve as a credible bridge between government and the masses with presence in 440 local government in 26 State across the Country.

It said: “As a coordinating platform, our role is to oversee and support accredited CSOs and CBOs in monitoring MDGs through advocacy, transparency, accountability, equity, and fairness. Serving as a bridge between government and citizens, we urge heads of MDAs to adopt homegrown strategies that yield tangible benefits for Nigerians.”