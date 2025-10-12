Crowd thrilled as iPlug Entertainment brings laughter fest to Ekiti

The city of Ado Ekiti is gearing up for an unforgettable night of laughter and music as iPlug Entertainment presents is set to host Ekiti’s biggest comedy show, “October to Remember with Omo lefi” 2025. The classic event which is set to take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the AB Civic Centre in Ado Ekiti, event promises to be a major highlight on the region’s entertainment calendar.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Temiwhite Plug, the Executive Director of iPlug Entertainment, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, emphasizing the vibrant atmosphere it aims to create. “October to Remember with Omo lefi is going to be an absolute blast,” Temiwhite said. “It’s amazing to see how this event has evolved into a major celebration of Ekiti’s rich culture and festive energy. The theme, #OwambEkiti, perfectly captures the inclusive and lively spirit we are aiming for.”

This year marks the 9th edition of the event, and according to Temiwhite, the concert will be a full celebration of the South West’s culture, community, and entertainment scene. “For us at iPlug Entertainment, we are incredibly proud to support such a monumental event, bringing top-notch production and world-class entertainment to Ado Ekiti. The blend of comedy, music, and culture promises to deliver an experience that is truly unmatched,” he added.

Omo Lefi, the face and host of the event, also shared his excitement for the concert, which marks a milestone in his career. “I can’t wait to welcome my fans and guests to Ado Ekiti! It’s been nine years of continuous success, and I’m incredibly grateful to God and my amazing team for making this possible. Shout-out to iPlug Entertainment for their unwavering support in packaging this edition of October to Remember with Omo Lefi 2025. They’ve really brought their A-game when it comes to creativity and event planning. Trust me, Ado Ekiti will be on fire on the 19th of October,” Omo Lefi said. “I’m ready to deliver the best jokes and have everyone in stitches. It’s going to be a night to remember!”

This star-studded event will feature a range of high-profile entertainers, including headlining acts such as Dr. Smile, Erekere, Mr kulubele, Ekiti boy and many more. The event will also showcase top TikTok influencers and local music talents, ensuring a diverse and energetic atmosphere. In addition, several renowned DJs will be spinning the hottest tracks, keeping the energy high throughout the night.

With a perfect blend of comedy, music, and culture, “October to Remember with Omo lefi” 2025 is poised to be one of the most anticipated events of the year in Ado Ekiti, offering an unmatched entertainment experience for all attendees. Make sure to mark your calendars for October 19, 2025, and get ready for an unforgettable night at the AB Civic Centre. According to the convener, Omo Lefi whose real names are Fasaanu Adedayo, the event which started in the church in 2017 with over 200 guests has now grown to a global standard. The Ekiti state born is a graduate of University of Ilorin, he studied Health promotion and Environment Health.