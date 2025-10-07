C’River safe, ready to host NUGA – Otu

Gov Otu

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River has assured that the state is fully prepared and safe to host the 2026 edition of the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

He gave the assurance on Tuesday when he led a NUGA delegation and the management team of the University of Calabar on an inspection tour of facilities at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

The governor described Calabar as a youth-friendly, peaceful, conducive, and welcoming city with a serene and green environment that makes it ideal for hosting national and international sporting events.

“The field we are standing on today has produced some of Nigeria’s greatest football icons, including Uwenm Ekarika, Etim Essien, and John Okon, among others.

“The first captain of the national football team was a Calabar man, who led the team to England for competitive matches,” Otu said.

Expressing gratitude for the return of NUGA to Calabar after 35 years, Otu said he was confident the event would be a huge success.

He expressed optimism in the capacity of Dorncklaimz Enamhe, Executive Secretary of NUGA 2026 Local Organising Committee (LOC), to deliver memorable games.

The governor highlighted Calabar’s deep historical connection to sports, noting that it was the first city in Nigeria where football was played.

“Enamhe is known for his dedication and commitment to any responsibility entrusted to him. I have no doubt he will deliver on this national assignment,” he said.

Otu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development, saying that in the past two years, the state government has significantly promoted sporting activities and restored their pride of place in Cross River.

Enamhe said that Calabar has the greenest stadium in Nigeria, the best basketball court, and a world-class Olympic-size swimming pool, among others.

He said that Calabar is home to table tennis, with world-class champions.

“Calabar is home to the biggest carnival in Africa, where youths will properly interact. Unical hosting NUGA after the 35th is huge for the state,” he said. (NAN)