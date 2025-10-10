Crisis rocks Edo APC in Owan East over chairmanship position

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THERE is a crisis in Owan East local government area chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the continuous domination of a section of local government known as Axis One in the rotation of the chairmanship of the local government against the Axis Two who said they have only had three shots in the position since 1999, against eight of the Axis One.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, a leader of the group, a leader of the Axis Two, Barrister James Otoikhila said the leaders of the area have jettisoned the zoning arrangement by old leaders of the party.

He said “Axis One has produced eight Chairman since 1999, while Axis Two has produced only three

Of even greater concern, since 2018, the Chairmanship seat has remained domiciled in the Ihievbe community of Axis One, with the prospect of continuing there for a fourth consecutive term.

“This means that one community, in one axis, would have controlled the Chairmanship for twelve uninterrupted years.

“At the same time, Axis One currently monopolizes virtually all major political appointments: a lopsidedness which we respectfully bring to the attention of your excellency The sitting Local Government Chairman – Axis One, A serving State Commissioner – Axis One, The Secretary to the Local Government – Axis One, A Special Adviser to the Governor – Axis One, MD, Edo Jobs – Axis One, Commissioner, EDSIEC – Axis One, A Federal Board Member – Axis One, Resident Electoral Commissioner, INEC – Axis One, Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission – Axis One

“In contrast, Axis Two, which consistently delivers the bulk of APC votes in Owan East, is left with nothing of real political significance.

“We demand, in the spirit of equity, that the next Chairman of Owan East Local Government Council must come from Axis Two (2).

“This is Consistent with our local rotational arrangement.

“We want to be clear: this is not a fight against Axis One. This is a fight for fairness for Axis Two, and for the long-term survival and credibility of our great party in Owan East.”

He however said the people reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and to the leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

He said “Axis Two has been patient. We have been loyal. We have continued to deliver votes to our great party, the APC. But loyalty must not be mistaken for weakness.”