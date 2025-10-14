Create level playing field for professionals, PSN tells FG

By Aishat Aliu

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has urged the Federal Government to ensure fairness and equality among all health professionals, warning that the persistent preferential treatment of doctors over other professionals is threatening harmony and efficiency in the nation’s healthcare system.

Speaking at a pre-conference press briefing held on Monday, October 14, 2025, at the PSN National Secretariat in Anthony Village, Lagos, the PSN President, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, called on the government to create a level playing field for all professionals across the health sector. The briefing was held ahead of the Society’s 98th Annual National Conference (DABO 2025), scheduled to take place from November 3–8 at Bayero University, Kano.

Pharm. Ibrahim stressed that the Nigerian health system cannot thrive under policies that elevate one group above others, describing the situation as unjust and counterproductive.

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure fairness and equity among all health professionals,” he said.

“There has been too much bias in the management of our health system. Pharmacy and other professions within the sector deserve equal recognition, respect, and opportunities to serve.”

He lamented the growing neglect of pharmacists, warning that the continued marginalization of non-medical professionals could lead to further deterioration of the country’s healthcare system.

“The profession is losing talent rapidly. PSN data shows that over 8,200 pharmacists have failed to renew their licences in the past five years, with many migrating abroad. The government must urgently address this exodus in the national interest,” he said.

The PSN President also criticized the proposed salary relativity between the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), describing it as unjust and divisive.

“This proposal, if allowed, will deepen inequality in our system. It makes it seem meaningless to study any other health course apart from Medicine,” he argued. “The existing collective bargaining agreement with the Federal Government is clear our wages must be parity-based, not relativity-based.”

He added that the PSN and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would resist any attempt to implement such a policy, which he described as “immoral and unlawful.”

Pharm. Ibrahim further faulted what he called the government’s selective attention in healthcare development, emphasizing the need to involve pharmacists in national health policy formulation and implementation.

“Pharmacy is a critical pillar of healthcare delivery. Any government that marginalizes pharmacists weakens the foundation of the entire health system,” he stated.

He also condemned the proliferation of Universities of Medicine and Medical Sciences, describing the move as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“Naming new institutions ‘Universities of Medicine’ sends the wrong message that medicine is superior to other health professions, which is false. Every discipline is vital to achieving quality healthcare,” he said.

Highlighting upcoming PSN activities, Pharm. Ibrahim announced the Society’s plans for its Centenary Celebration (1927–2027), which will commemorate 100 years of contribution to national development. He also revealed that the DABO 2025 Conference, themed “Pharmacy Forward: Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Performance, Collaboration, and Transformation,” will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and global health partners to shape the future of the pharmacy profession in Nigeria.

“This conference is not just another event, it is a movement to build a future-ready, collaborative, and impactful pharmacy profession,” he concluded.

Also present at the briefing were Pharm. Ezeh Ambrose Igwekamma, National Chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), and Pharm. (Sir) Anthony Bola Oyawole, Treasurer of the Nigerian Academy of Pharmacy and former Chairman of the PSN Lagos Branch.