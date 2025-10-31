Court ruling won’t stop PDP’s Nov. 15 national convention – Ologunagba 

Ologunagba

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the judgment delivered on Friday by a Federal High Court in Abuja stopping on its forthcoming convention as an ‘assault on Nigeria’s democratic process’.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, maintained that the court order would not stop its planned national convention.

Ologunagba said that the party was appalled by the judgment delivered by the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, in a suit challenging the legality of the party’s processes leading to its planned Nov. 15 convention in Ibadan.

“PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the national convention to elect new national officers to pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.

“Our party notes the recent judgment of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs,” he said.

Ologunagba urged party members, chapter and organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the national convention as scheduled.

“PDP, as the leading opposition party in Nigeria committed to the rule of law has, accordingly, directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Omotosho had, in his ruling, restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting report on the outcome of any national convention of PDP without following the due process of the law as well as its guidelines and regulations. (NAN)