Breaking: Court grants Sowore, Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, others N500,000 bail

A Magistrate’s Court in the Kuje area of Abuja on Friday granted bail to former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and Aloy Ejimakor, a member of the legal team which represented the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The court also granted bail to Kanu’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, and 10 others.

They were granted bail for ₦500,000 each, with two sureties in like sum.

All 13 defendants were charged with inciting public disturbance and breach of peace in connection with the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest held on Monday, October 20, in Abuja.

While Ejimakor, Emmanuel and the other 10 defendants were arrested during the protest and later remanded at the Kuje Correctional facility, Sowore was taken into custody on October 23 at the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja after attending Kanu’s terrorism trial to show solidarity.

