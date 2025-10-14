Corruption, not technology, killing jobs — NASU warns

…Says corruption now an economic policy; urges media to expose injustices, protect workers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, has warned that corruption and bad governance — not technology— pose the biggest threat to the future of work and job security in Nigeria.

General Secretary of the NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, made the declaration while delivering the Chairman’s Address at the 2025 Workshop of the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, held at Ibadan, Oyo State.

The workshop had the theme “Future of Work in the Era of Artificial Intelligence, AI, for Stakeholders.”

The event brought together prominent labour leaders, journalists, and advocates to discuss how rapid technological changes — especially the rise of AI — are reshaping workplaces and employment globally.

Adeyemi represented by a former President of the Union, Ivor Takor said the advent of Artificial Intelligence should not be viewed as a harbinger of mass unemployment, as often portrayed, but rather as an opportunity to enhance efficiency, expand productivity, and empower workers who are willing to adapt.

According to him; “I do not share the school of thought that AI has come to displace workers or destroy jobs. On the contrary, AI is here to enhance productivity, save time, and empower workers who are willing to embrace it.”

He, however, cautioned that while AI offers vast opportunities, it must be approached with responsibility and vigilance. Workers, he stressed, must not become dependent on machines or lose the human touch that defines meaningful labour.

“Those who adopt AI must not become complacent or lazy. AI cannot think for us, nor can it take responsibility for our work. Its limitations — including the now well-known challenge of hallucinations — mean that we must critically scrutinize and refine whatever output it generates,” he warned.

Corruption, not technology real danger

Moving beyond the technological debate, the NASU General Secretary turned his focus to what he called the “policy of corruption,” lamenting that Nigeria’s governance system had institutionalised graft to the point of becoming an economic model in itself.

The NASU General Secretary noted that “Corruption has eaten deeply into the fabric of governance in our country, so much so that it has become institutionalised. It is not an isolated occurrence anymore. It is now an economic policy in itself, since every government has been and continues to be submerged in corruption.”

According to him, the devastating consequences of systemic corruption are evident in every sector — from weakened public institutions to deteriorating job security, poor infrastructure, and the erosion of workers’ benefits.

He said Nigerian workers were currently trapped in a “dangerous wage compression where rising inflation and the devaluation of the naira have rendered salaries meaningless, while business elites continue to enrich themselves.“Workers in both the public and private sectors face declining real incomes amid worsening living conditions. At the same time, businesses driven by the insatiable pursuit of profit continue to sacrifice workers’ welfare on the altar of greed. This imbalance cannot continue unchallenged.”

Speak truth to power

Adeyemi praised members of LAWAN for their commitment to giving voice to workers and exposing injustices within the labour system. He acknowledged the tough environment in which journalists operate, noting that the media landscape is often shaped by political interests and economic pressures.

“I am not unaware of the peculiar challenges you, as labour writers, face in discharging your responsibility. Mainstream media houses are often compromised by the political leanings of their proprietors, while independent bloggers must write cautiously, wary of losing sponsors or alienating patrons.

“History teaches us that progress is made when truth is spoken boldly, regardless of the obstacles. Your courage and independence as labour writers remain essential to the survival and progress of the labour movement in Nigeria.”

Workers must shape future of work

Adeyemi appealed to all stakeholders — government, labour, employers, and the media — to work together in shaping a fair and inclusive future of work.

“The future of work is not to be feared but to be shaped. Artificial Intelligence, if embraced wisely, can be a tool for liberation rather than oppression. But no matter how advanced technology becomes, the struggle for economic justice, decent work, fair wages, and respect for human dignity will always remain.“These are battles that machines cannot fight for us. They are struggles that rest squarely on the shoulders of the labour movement, of writers like you, and of workers everywhere. Together, let us rise to this challenge and ensure that the future of work in Nigeria is one of fairness, dignity, and shared prosperity.”