Convention: PDP to screen aspirants Oct 28

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says screening of all aspirants contesting for various national offices in the 2025 PDP Elective National Convention will hold on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, who is the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), stated this in a statement in Abuja.

The screening, according to Fintiri, will hold at NCOC Secretariat Conference Hall, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, at 2pm, while the screening of the appeal committee has been slated for Thursday, Oct. 30.

“To this effect, Monday, Oct. 27 has been approved as the last date for the submission of already completed expressions of interest and nomination forms by all aspirants to the NCOC Secretariat,’’ he said.

Fintiri added that all aspirants, critical stakeholders and party members should note the dates and be guided accordingly.

The national convention is slated for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan. (NAN)(w