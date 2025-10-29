Continuity, not competition, key to Nigeria’s progress — Senator Gbenga Daniel

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Senator, representing Ogun East Senatorial District of Ogun State, Senator Gbenga Daniel has said that development of the nation depends on the continuity of government policies and programmes by successful administrations.

Daniel, who stated this at the BATOGD Movement Midterm Community Assessment and Review Tour in Ikenne local government area, held Ilishan-Remo, emphasised that continuity of viable projects inherited from previous administration, would help to advance the course of good governance in the country.

The former governor explained that though many people mocked him when he started the recently inaugurated Gateway International Airport in 2005, describing it as a scam and a white elephant project, but he is happy that today, the naysayers have been proved wrong.

He said, rather than unhealthy rivalry and competition, successive governments must prioritise continuity to ensure that people who are at the centre of all government policies and programmes do not suffer unnecessarily because of petty politics.

Daniel said, “standing here in Ilisan, it warms my heart to see the Gateway International Airport in Remo, an idea that we conceptualised and started years ago, has now become a world-class facility under Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Development is not a competition; it is a relay race. When one governor passes the baton, another must run with it. Real leadership is not about who gets the credit, but about who gets the work started and gets the job done.

“The race towards winning is about starting well and on a sure footing. With regards to the airport, I am happy to say again that we started the race of good governance and development well, of laying the foundation of an enduring legacy”

Daniel used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to take full responsibility of government projects and amenities in their area, saying that this will ensure durability and sustainability of such projects

“We honour Awolowo not by wearing his cap, but by continuing his cause. The Aviation School Bill at Ilara, Remo North, now at an advanced stage, will train our youths for careers in aviation. Though sited in Remo North, its benefits will spill over to Ikenne Local Government and even beyond. You are not spectators in governance; you are the stakeholders. Protect these projects, own them, demand accountability.

The government can provide structures, but the community sustains them. No project survives when the people stand aloof.

The future we seek is clear: An Ogun East where agriculture meets technology. Where Remo becomes an aviation and logistics hub. Where every youth can learn a trade, start a business, and live with dignity.

That is why we will keep strengthening partnerships between our local governments, private sectors, and federal institutions. Because prosperity is built, not wished. Our dream is not just to build infrastructure, but to build people who can build

their future.”

Let us remember our strength lies in unity. Together we have proved that service can still have sincerity and that politics can still have purpose. We are not here to divide Ogun East by party lines; we are here to unite it by purpose lines.

I need to inform the good people of Ikenne, that the train of the BATOGD Movement have berthed here today but the journey of hope continues. Let this visit mark a new dawn of engagement and empowerment. As we return to Abuja, your feedback becomes our compass.

The Senator has equally called on the people of the local government to rally round the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

Daniel said that Tinubu has, in the last two years, remained committed to building a virile and prosperous nation with several of his economic reforms, such as the subsidy removal, the floating of the naira, the provision of students alone and a lot of infrastructural development across the country.

He added that it is incumbent on the people of the Southwest to support other Nigerians to ensure that the President records a landslide victory during the 2027 general elections.

He disclosed that the essence of the local government tour was to assess the impact of his over two years’ representation at the Senate on the local government and also look at what can be done to improve the socio-economic development of the council area.

He added that he has facilitated a solar-powered motorised borehole in Ogere, as well as solar street lights in Ilishan, while an ultra-modern skills acquisition centre to provide the youth with cutting-edge skills is ongoing at Ilisan Remo.

Daniel said he has also kicked off plans to reactivate a major livestock dairy farm, with other components on meat production and leather processing at Ikenne Remo, which has the capacity to provide 10,000 jobs.