Construction, govt unite to tackle housing gaps

Organisers of the Big 5 Construct Nigeria have concluded the event’s largest edition after aligning government goals with industry players towards developing housing and improving infrastructure across the country.

Over 9,806 construction professionals addressed Nigeria’s housing, construction and infrastructure priorities at the event which was held in the Landmark Centre in Lagos.

Speaking during the event, Senior Vice President at DMG Events, organiser of Big 5 Construct, Josine Heijmans, had told newsmen that the event supported Nigeria’s long-term goals, be it on housing, infrastructure development, among others.

Heijmans said: “From solution-led displays on the exhibition floor to packed Big 5 Talks sessions, the industry is clearly accelerating delivery and adopting new technologies at scale. That momentum is exactly what we aim to build on when Big 5 Construct Nigeria returns from 22–24 September 2026. The industry has signalled that it wants faster delivery, smarter technologies and stronger partnerships. We are committed to once again bring an event that makes those ambitions possible.”

Meanwhile, one of the event’s speakers, Head Partnerships and Engagements, Green Building Council Nigeria, Morohunmubo Afolabi, explored the integration of art and concept design into sustainable urban planning.

She said creative approaches to design, when combined with sustainability standards, could create long-lasting environments that were both functional and culturally relevant.

Hub XBU Marketing Manager of Bosch, a multinational engineering and technology company, which participated at the exhibition, Kingsley Nweke, said: “The quality of visitors at Big 5 Construct Nigeria is a key advantage for us. We have engaged with decision-makers, emphasizing our direct presence in Nigeria and the event has already led to new business meetings we will be pursuing afterwards.”

Speaking about their support for and participation at the event, Director of Infrastructure, Turner & Townsend, Viven Naidoo, said: “With Nigeria at the centre of Africa’s construction growth, we see Big 5 Construct Nigeria as a platform supporting brands like ours to connect with stakeholders shaping the future of the built environment. As demand for sustainable infrastructure and resilient urban development accelerates, collaboration is essential to set new benchmarks and align with Nigeria’s long-term development goals. Our participation is a commitment to supporting clients in delivering projects that create lasting value for communities and the economy.”