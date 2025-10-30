Constitution Review: Bauchi seeks creation of 29 additional LGAs

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved a bill proposing the creation of 29 additional local government areas in the state.

In a letter to Senator Barau Jibrin, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Review, the Acting Deputy Clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Yerima, sought the National Assembly’s approval for the new LGAs.

“We are pleased to inform you that the Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed a bill into law creating 29 new local government areas in Bauchi State, 2025,” the letter stated.

“The creation of these additional local government areas will take effect once the National Assembly passes an Act to make the necessary provisions regarding their names, as stipulated in Section 8(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Yerima added.

He noted that the law was passed in accordance with Subsection 3 of Section 100 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It was gathered that Bauchi State forwarded the proposal to the Committee on Constitutional Review for ratification as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Bauchi State, with a population of about 10 million people, currently has 20 local government areas. With the proposed addition of 29, the state would have a total of 49 LGAs.