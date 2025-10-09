Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah emerges new President of NYCN

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah has emerged as the new President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, in a keenly contested election.

The election, held under the auspices of the National Transition Committee (NTC), was widely praised for its transparency and fairness.

According to the results, Isah, a dynamic leader from Kogi State, got 243 votes out of 497 accredited votes, while his closest rival, Comrade Ahmad Rufai Abubakar from Kebbi State, scored 228 votes. There were 26 invalid votes, which did not affect the overall outcome of the election.

The NYCN is a platform for Nigerian youth to engage in leadership, development, and nation-building. As President, Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah is expected to lead the council in promoting youth empowerment, education, and civic engagement.

His is also expected to inspire and motivate young Nigerians to participate in the country’s growth and development.

In his acceptance speech, Isah thanked the delegates for their support and pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of Nigerian youth.

He emphasized the need for inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in the council’s operations. With his election, the NYCN looks forward to a new era of leadership and progress.