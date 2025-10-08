Communities, groups swell Soludo’s campaign fund with millions

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

There is an emerging trend in Anambra State where various communities and groups are competing with one another in contributing funds to support the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim in the November 8 Anambra election.

In the past, the trend was for governorship candidates to offer money to groups and communities as a way of soliciting for their votes. However, the ongoing Anambra State governorship campaign is showcasing a startlingly new phenomenon.

Since Governor Soludo began his campaign, the various communities in the state have continued to raise millions of naira to support his victory so that he will continue “the good work he is doing across the state.”

Recently, the people of Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area endorsed the governor for second tenure and backed it up with ₦50 million campaign donation. Similarly, the people of Ekwulobia donated N80 million to support Soludo’s campaign and to appreciate him for transforming the town to an urban city.

In fact, the financial contributions and endorsements began with Anambra students in tertiary institutions under the auspices of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, who raised N3 million to enable Governor Soludo purchase the nomination form for reelection. This was followed by the Soludo Support Groups who donated N50m.

Later, the three Senatorial zones, namely North, Central, and South, raised N50 million, N70 million, and N100 million in that order, while Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, donated N10 million to him for restoring sanity in all the markets in the state. They also assured him of their support during the election.

Similarly, some stakeholders in Idemili North and South raised N70 million, just as Obosi community supported the Soludo campaign with N50 million, while Amichi community also backed the mission with N50 million. The list is long.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the endorsements underscore the growing confidence in Soludo’s governance, adding that the remarkable aspect of the monetary support is that it came spontaneously without any solicitation from the governor.

Mefor said: “The people are, on their own, backing Soludo’s development strides and vision for a prosperous Anambra State. As the political momentum builds, the various communities are sending a powerful message ahead of the polls, which is that they would not want to be left behind in the lurch.

“The governor may end up not contributing a farthing to his own campaign, thereby setting yet another record in electioneering funding in Nigeria. It is so commendable that state resources are not deployed to the campaign. As an exemplary man of the people, Governor Soludo is reaping the reward of the good work of his first term.”