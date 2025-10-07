Coalition seeks Tinubu’s intervention in UNIZIK VC selection process

…Urges Transparency, Fairness in Ongoing Exercise

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A coalition of civil society organisations has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing process for selecting a new Vice Chancellor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

Operating under the aegis of the Coalition for Accountability and Integrity in Education (CAIE), the group raised concerns over what it described as “moves capable of undermining the integrity” of the process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, CAIE’s spokesperson, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoma, urged the federal government and relevant education authorities to ensure that the selection process is transparent, credible, and free from undue influence.

Ekeoma said the coalition had observed attempts to reopen controversies surrounding the previously annulled 2024 selection exercise, stressing that “any effort to revisit a flawed process could destabilise the university.”

She noted that the 2024 exercise was nullified by the Presidency following concerns about procedural lapses and lack of transparency, leading to the dissolution of the former governing council.

According to her, “UNIZIK deserves a process anchored on fairness and merit, not one tainted by the controversies of the past. The focus should be on selecting a capable, visionary academic who will continue building on the university’s achievements.”

The coalition appealed to all stakeholders, including the judiciary and education regulators, to protect the autonomy of universities and prevent actions that could stall progress.

Ekeoma added that renewed legal tussles and political interference might undermine staff morale and disrupt academic stability, warning that “the students and the institution stand to lose the most if the process is derailed again.”

She further urged the Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to ensure adherence to due process and uphold ethical standards throughout the ongoing exercise.

The group called for calm among the university community, encouraging faculty, students, and staff to remain focused as the selection process unfolds.