Climate Change: Environmental sustainability key to devt – Lagos govt

.Seeks private partnership

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reiterated it’s commitment to partnering with the private sector, development agencies and local communities for improved environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the maiden edition of TownHall International Climate Conference of the Parties, COP, held in Ikeja, on Wednesday, Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi – Akodu, said the choices made today by everyone would determine the future they leave for the next generation.

Akodu said climate change is not an abstract conversation but is now a daily lived experience that affects livelihoods, health, and the economic well-being of all residents.

He said the government is conscious that climate challenges which ranges from rising sea levels, recurrent flooding, extreme heat, biodiversity loss, and mounting pressure on the infrastructure are no longer distant projections but are realities everyone contend with today and may intensify if the government does not act with urgency.

Akodu added that in recognition of the climate challenge, the government had taken bold steps to build resilience and embrace sustainability.

He said the Lagos Climate Action Plan (2020–2025) developed on a robust evidence base, serves as the blueprint for reducing greenhouse gas emissions while reinforcing the commitment to net-zero by 2050.

Akodu added that building on this foundation, the government evolved the plan into the Lagos Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan (LCARP), which is designed to accelerate climate action by identifying investment-ready projects that advance sustainability and strengthen the resilience of the city.

He stressed that in line with the aforementioned vision, the government adopted initiatives that reduce dependence on fossil fuels saying the state waste-to-wealth programmes are expanding, transforming waste into energy and creating new economic opportunities for the people.

The Special Adviser noted that while the government provides leadership and policy direction, true climate resilience can only be achieved through collective action saying, citizens must adopt sustainable lifestyles, businesses must embrace green innovation, and communities must be empowered to protect their environments.

Akodu stressed that it is important to remind all that beyond programme and policy, everyone owe themselves a collective responsibility to safeguard the environment.

“Without compliance, even the most ambitious initiatives will fall short, this is the reason the government resolved and embarked on environmental reforms across key areas, such as, waste management, plastic pollution and flood prevention measures.

“The Townhall is therefore not a mere consultation but It is a co-creation platform that gives opportunities to hear everyone’s voice, ideas, and priorities as the government prepare to make their contributions at COP,” Akodu stated.

He said the gathering is not only a step towards the forthcoming COP deliberations but also a statement of the collective resolve to co-create localized solutions to the global climate response in order to listen, engage and chart a path that reflects the aspirations of Lagos and Nigeria for a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future.

Earlier, the ICLEI Africa, Senior Specialist, Climate Change, Energy and Resilient Work stream, Dr. Azizat Gbadegesin noted that Lagos joined other African like Nairobi, Kampala, Walvis Bay among others to host a town hall COP in order to contribute to the Sub – National government voice at COP 30.

Gbadegesin said the Town Hall COPs provide a platform for communites to take ownership of the Climate conversation connecting climate action with everyday issues such as public health, nature, jobs, and culture

She added that the outcomes would be shared with national governments and fed into the UNFCCC process through ICLEI’s role as the Focal Point of the Local Governments and Municipal Authonties (LGMA) Constituency.