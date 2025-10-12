Climate change burden on farmers endangers food production – Prof Bernard

By Gabriel Ewepu

As elements of the environment negatively impact agricultural activities, a renowned environment expert, Prof Babatunde Bolaji Bernard, cautioned yesterday that without interventions, the climate change burden on farmers endangers food production and sends troubling signals to the food systems.

In an interview with Vanguard, Prof Benard pointed out that the way flooding, drought and greenhouse gas emissions are negatively impacting the soil and water bodies, it is imperative for the government, development partners and private sector to synergize and safeguard farmers and their agricultural activities in order to avoid outright famine across the country.

He said: “Farmers across the country are grappling with rising input costs, unpredictable weather patterns, declining soil fertility, and pest outbreaks, all of which threaten both food production and profitability.

“These challenges are further compounded by limited access to modern farming technologies, poor rural infrastructure, and fluctuating market prices that make it difficult for farmers to earn sustainable incomes.

“In the face of these realities, there is an urgent need to reimagine agricultural practices in ways that both secure farmers’ livelihoods and guarantee national food security.

“Without deliberate intervention, the burden of climate change and environmental degradation will continue to push more farmers into poverty while threatening the availability and affordability of food for millions.”

“A proven pathway forward is the widespread adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture, CSA, which emphasizes sustainable practices that increase productivity, build resilience to climate shocks, and reduce harmful emissions.

However, he said the way out includes the adoption of Climate Smart Agriculture, improved seeds, irrigation technologies, and others.

“To help farmers adopt CSA, government and development partners must prioritize access to improved seeds, irrigation technologies, renewable energy solutions, and affordable credit facilities.

“Extension services should be strengthened to train farmers on practices such as crop diversification, conservation agriculture, agroforestry, and soil health management.

“Equally important is the creation of supportive policies and market incentives that reward environmentally friendly practices.

“By combining innovation with education and financial support, Nigeria can transform its farming sector into one that is not only climate-resilient but also profitable, ensuring that farmers remain the backbone of the nation’s food system.”

He further stated that integrating CSA into agricultural development plans at both national and state levels will go a long way to boost farmers’ productivity and ensure a year-round food supply.

“To accelerate the penetration of Climate-Smart Agriculture, CSA, in Nigeria, strong policies, financing mechanisms, and institutional support are essential.

“This includes integrating CSA into agricultural development plans at both national and state levels, providing fiscal incentives such as tax breaks and subsidies, and creating climate-agriculture funds to de-risk farmer investments.

“Regulatory support for carbon and eco-credit schemes will further allow farmers and cooperatives to monetize climate-friendly practices. Strengthening last-mile delivery systems is equally critical: extension services must be transformed into problem-solving hubs equipped with digital tools, while farmers need easier access to affordable inputs, credit, and community-based aggregation points that reduce costs”, he said.

Meanwhile, he highlighted strategies for the penetration of Climate Smart Agriculture in Nigeria’s agric space.

“Adoption of CSA will also depend on practical evidence and accessible technologies. Demonstration plots across different agro-ecological zones can showcase the tangible benefits of climate-smart practices, supported by farmer-to-farmer learning and localized “how-to” guides.

“Digital platforms offering weather forecasts, pest alerts, and market information should be scaled up, alongside remote sensing for better planning. Promoting affordable technologies such as drip irrigation kits, solar pumps, zero-till planters, and renewable-powered cold storage will help farmers adapt more easily.

“Local production and after-sales networks will make these tools more affordable and sustainable, while partnerships with private actors can improve mechanization and input distribution.

“Finally, CSA penetration must be inclusive and market-driven. Women and youth should benefit from tailored finance, training, and entrepreneurship opportunities in agribusiness and agri-tech.

“Value-chain linkages, off-take agreements, and public procurement policies can create guaranteed demand for CSA products, rewarding farmers with better prices. Climate-indexed insurance and social protection schemes will reduce risks, giving farmers confidence to invest in CSA.

“Public-private-research partnerships must drive innovation with locally adapted technologies, while robust monitoring systems should track adoption rates, productivity gains, and income changes. By combining inclusive policies, innovative finance, and adaptive learning, Nigeria can rapidly scale CSA to boost food security, farmer resilience, and green growth.”

He also urged government, development partners and the private sector to complement each other to boost capacity building and access to CSA technologies.

“Government, development partners, and the private sector can play complementary roles in scaling Climate Smart Agriculture, CSA, to safeguard food production. The government should provide the enabling environment by integrating CSA into national policies, creating incentives such as subsidies and tax breaks for sustainable inputs, and investing in rural infrastructure like irrigation, storage, and renewable energy.

“It should also strengthen extension services, expand access to climate information, and promote risk management tools such as climate-indexed insurance. Development partners, on their part, can support with technical expertise, capacity building, and concessional financing to de-risk investments, while also funding demonstration projects that showcase CSA’s benefits across different ecological zones.

“The private sector must drive innovation, technology diffusion, and market linkages. Agribusinesses and start-ups can scale affordable solutions such as drip irrigation kits, biofertilizers, and solar-powered cold storage, while also building platforms for digital advisory, traceability, and access to finance.

“Off-takers and processors can create stronger market incentives through premium pricing and long-term contracts for climate-smart producers. By working together—government setting the right policies, development partners providing catalytic support, and the private sector innovating at scale—Nigeria can build a resilient agricultural system that reduces climate risks, secures farmer livelihoods, and ensures food security for its growing population”, he said.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted areas where interventions are needed to ensure farmers are given adequate attention to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“One of the most urgent areas of intervention to reduce the threat of climate change on food security is the promotion of Climate Smart Agriculture, CSA. This involves adopting improved farming practices such as crop diversification, agroforestry, conservation tillage, efficient irrigation, and the use of drought-resistant seed varieties.

“Governments and research institutions must strengthen extension services to ensure farmers have access to the knowledge and technologies that can improve yields while preserving soil and water resources.

“At the same time, expanding access to affordable credit, renewable energy solutions, and insurance will give farmers the confidence and tools to adapt to a changing climate.

“Equally important is building resilient food systems that extend beyond the farm. Investment in rural infrastructure such as roads, storage facilities, and cold-chain logistics can reduce post-harvest losses and stabilize food supplies.

“Market incentives and policies that reward sustainable production will encourage wider adoption of eco-friendly practices. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and development partners is vital to scale innovation, finance climate-smart technologies, and create safety nets for vulnerable households.

“By combining smarter farming, stronger markets, and targeted policies, Nigeria can shield its food systems from the worst impacts of climate change while safeguarding livelihoods and national food security”, he stated.

