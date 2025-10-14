Cleric urges Nigerians to renew faith in God amid hardship

…Ministry Marks 26 Years of “God’s Faithfulness”

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — The Pastor in charge of The Church of the Living Apostles, Cherubim and Seraphim, Mount of Salvation, Pastor Kolawole Igbasanmi, has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith and optimistic about the country’s future despite current economic challenges.

He made the call during the church’s 26th anniversary thanksgiving service, held at its auditorium in Sari-Iganmu, Orile, Lagos, with the theme “By My Spirit.”

Pastor Igbasanmi, who expressed deep concern for the nation, appealed to citizens to speak positively about Nigeria and trust in God for transformation.

“We should pray, but beyond that, we must change our confession concerning Nigeria. Nigerians must be positive about the situation around them,” he said.

He also advised politicians and public officials to shun corruption and desist from siphoning national wealth abroad, urging them to prioritize the welfare of citizens.

Addressing the youth, Pastor Igbasanmi encouraged them to “think outside the box,” work hard, and avoid shortcuts to success.

“The youth should shun the get-rich-quick syndrome. There is no shortcut in the journey of life; it only leads to destruction. Life is a process, and they must rely on God, work hard, and stay focused,” he advised.

He expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the ministry over the past 26 years, noting that the journey had been marked by divine guidance and resilience.

“If not for God’s help, we would not be where we are today. I believe He is taking us to a higher level,” he added.

Looking ahead, the cleric projected that by the church’s 30th anniversary, the ministry would have reached more souls, impacted its community, and possibly moved to a larger auditorium.

Also speaking, Pastor David Abioye, Senior Pastor and Founder of Potter’s Mind Christian Center, admonished the congregation on the anniversary theme.

He emphasized the need for believers to depend completely on God, describing human effort without divine help as “futile.”

“There is nothing we can achieve by our own strength except we rely on God. Success in life and destiny is determined by one’s access to divine help,” he said.

Citing examples from the Bible, Pastor Abioye stressed that victory in life’s battles comes only through divine assistance.

“Man is utterly limited without God. For every child of God to fulfill destiny, there is a need for God’s help,” he said.

He concluded by urging Christians to maintain constant fellowship with God to continue enjoying His guidance and grace.