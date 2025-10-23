CIS confers Adebutu Honorary Fellowship

L-R: 2nd Vice President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Dr Akeem Oyewale; 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada; Investee and Chairman, Neemtree Limited, Sir Kesington Adebutu, CFR; 1st Vice President, CIS, Fiona Ahimie and Registrar and Chief Executive, Ayorinde Adeonipekun during investiture of Sir Adebutu as Honorary Fellow of CIS in Lagos.

By Peter Egwuatu

Renowned business magnate and philanthropist, Sir Kesington Adebutu, has been conferred with an Honorary Fellowship by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), in recognition of his unwavering commitment to developmental and humanitarian causes across Nigeria and beyond.

Among his many initiatives is the recently inaugurated medical research centre at the University of Lagos, established through the Kesington Adebukunola AdebutuFoundation (KAAF).

Speaking during the investiture ceremony held in Lagos on Wednesday, the Institute’s 13th President and Chairman of Council, Oluropo Dada, highlighted the CIS’s pivotal role in shaping the Nigerian capital market over the past three decades, particularly in the areas of manpower development and certification aligned with global best practices.

Dada noted that the Honorary Fellowship is a rare distinction, previously awarded to only nine eminent Nigerians, including a former Head of State. He emphasized that Sir Adebutu was selected for the honour in recognition of his exceptional contributions to national economic development.

“It is noteworthy that the Honorary Fellowship of our Institute is a distinction sparingly awarded. It is bestowed exclusively on distinguished individuals whose exemplary service and exceptional contributions have significantly advanced the Nigerian economy and society. Over the years, this rare honour has been conferred on a select group of eminent personalities,” Dada stated.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Adebutu expressed gratitude to the Institute, describing CIS as a respected professional body. He praised the leadership for upholding ethical standards and for considering him worthy of the fellowship.

“This is an award from a revered Institute. It is not a personal honour, but a testament to the values we all uphold. I appreciate the leadership and members of the Institute. By this award, you have strengthened my resolve to continue contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s financial system. I pledge to remain a committed partner in advancing the capital market,” he said.

The CIS President was joined at the investiture by key officers of the Institute, including the 1st Vice President, Mrs. Fiona Ahimie; 2nd Vice President, Dr. Akeem Oyewale; and Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr. Ayorinde Adeonipekun. Also in attendance were past Presidents, members of the Board of Fellows, members of the Governing Council, and senior stockbrokers.

In recent years, the CIS has introduced the Diploma in Securities and Investment (DSI) and the Stand-Alone Certification schemes, offering students specialized tracks in various capital market disciplines. These initiatives have further elevated the Institute’s global standing and modernised its professional development offerings.