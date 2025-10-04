Child, 5 others rescued from kidnappers in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — Six kidnapped victims, including a child, have been rescued by a joint team of personnel from the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force in Taraba State.

The victims, who were travelling from the Katsina-Ala axis of Benue State, were reportedly intercepted and abducted by gunmen before the rescue operation.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Umar Muhammad, said in a statement that the troops, working in collaboration with the police, stormed the forest in pursuit of the kidnappers.

According to him, “Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six persons, comprising the driver and five passengers.

“The rescued victims were identified as Mr. Terna Gbaya, 43 years; Mr. Musa Adamu, 55 years; Mrs. Rose Sor, 35 years; Mrs. Lydia Vyiashima, 40 years; Mrs. Comfort Iyofar, 60 years and a baby.”

Lt. Muhammad also confirmed that the victims have since been reunited with their families.

He added that search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing to track down the perpetrators and secure the release of any other victims who may remain in captivity.

The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the synergy between the army and police which ensured the success of the operation.

He further reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Taraba State.