Chevron promises greater collaboration with media practitioners

L-R: Jimitota Onoyume, Asst News Editor Vanguard newspaper, receiving a certificate of participation from Dr Mrs Favour Atubi of the Department of Social Science Education , Delta state University, one of the resource persons at a one day capacity building workshop for Journalists in Warri and environs organized by Chevron Nigeria limited in collaboration with the Warri Correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ, Delta state.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Chevron Nigeria limited, CNL, has promised sustained collaboration with media practitioners in the country , stressing that its doors were open for journalists to seek clarification on any aspect of its operations.

General Manager Corporate Affairs of CNL, Mr Olusoga Oduselu, spoke while declaring open a one day capacity building workshop organized by the oil giant in collaboration with the Warri Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ at her Secretariat in Warri, Delta state.

Represented by Mr Akinbola Praise, Oduselu, said media practitioners should be free to contact his office for information on activities of the oil giant .

” We are always open to dialogue and further discussions if you require clarifications on a story that directly affects our company or the oil and gas industry. You can always reach the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, or our Communications team led by CNL’s Manager Communications with your enquiries. I encourage you to continue to make your mark in the narrative of Nigeria and her multidimensional development, while maintaining the ethical principles that guide your noble profession”, he said.

He said the workshop was the third in the series organized by the oil multinational, adding that 400 journalists have participated in the exercise.

“The previous editions of this programme were held in 2023 and 2024 across three zones in the country: Lagos, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The 2025 edition of the training kick started in Abuja and Lagos in July. Today, we are elated to add additional value through collaboration with the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. By the end of this year, we will have trained over 400 journalists through our media capacity building programmes.”, he added.

Two resource persons at the workshop Professor Majority Oji of the department of Mass communication , Delta state university and Dr Mrs Favour Atubi of the Department of Social Science Education , Delta state University, in their separate papers around the role of media in the relationship between iocs and host communities, charged journalists to exhibit truth , fairness in their reports, adding that they should avoid poorly investigated stories that could trigger a crisis between iocs and their host communities. Another resource person, An ICT expert , Mr Philip Nwosu on his part said media practitioners should explore opportunities provided by chatgpt and related apps to enhance their productivity.

Earlier Chairman of the Warri correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Mr Victor Okpomo and the Chairman of the Delta state council of the NUJ Mr Oyowe Churchill commended the oil giant for the training opportunities, promising that journalists will continue to discharge their roles creditably.

Participant certificants were presented to attendees.