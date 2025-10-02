CBN promises to provide clean currency notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the availability of clean currency notes with the right mix.

The CBN also encouraged citizens to be ambassadors of clean Naira notes.

Mrs Hakama Ali, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, made the pledge at the CBN Special Day in the ongoing 20th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair, which began on Sept. 25th, will end on Oct. 6.

The theme of the trade fair is tagged “Sustainable: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation”.

According to Ali, while the CBN will continue its efforts to ensure the availability of clean currency notes with the right mix, we urge you to see the Naira as our vital symbol of national identity.

“Respect it and keep it clean. Do not spray, hawk, mutilate, or counterfeit the Naira. We also encourage you to be ambassadors of the Bank’s clean Naira notes. CBN cannot do it alone. Our Naira, Our Pride.

“We look forward to the continued cooperation from all stakeholders as it is only through collective effort that we can overcome challenges and guide our economy towards robust and inclusive growth,” he said.

Ali said that the management of the CBN was dedicated to addressing the identified challenges of Nigerians to boost productivity and strengthen the local economy against any adverse external shocks.

She said that achieving economic sustainability was based on a tripod.

“This includes strong financial systems, a stable foreign exchange market for effective planning, and strong collaboration between the monetary and fiscal authorities.

“The bank’s efforts in these areas are producing the desired results, with our external reserves reaching $43.05 billion on Sept. 11, 2025, up from $40.51 billion at the end of July 2025.

Ali said that the CBN had continued to address pockets of macro-economic challenges confronting the Nigerian economy.

She said that the efforts were to ensure that the banking system remained robust and resilient, with most financial soundness indicators staying within their respective prudential benchmarks.

According to her, as recently disclosed by the CBN Governor, 14 banks have met their recapitalisation requirements. The Bank is also closely monitoring the remaining banks to ensure the successful completion of the exercise.

She said that the trade fair theme aligned with the CBN’s goal to improve investors’ confidence, which was evidenced by a significant increase in foreign investments.

She also said that the CBN would continue to lead innovations within the payments system landscape.

Ali said that the Bank’s Payme Systems Vision 2028 was a bold initiative to future-proof Nigeria’s payments ecosystem, aiming to broaden financial inclusion in rural areas.

She said that the initiative would also improve security, and minimise downtime for faster, safer, and more efficient transactions.

Ali was represented by Deputy Director and Head of the Communication Management and Strategy Division, Mr Ibrahim Abbas of the CBN.

Mr Agaidu Jideani, Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), said that the CBN remained the apex monetary authority of the nation.

Jideani said for the business community represented by ACCI, the CBN was not just a regulator but a vital enabler of growth.

“Through access to credit facilities, intervention funds, forex management, and financial inclusion strategies, the CBN has opened opportunities for our members.

“The CBN has particularly opened opportunities for MSMEs to thrive in a competitive environment.

“Its role in stabilising inflation and ensuring confidence in the financial system remains essential to business sustainability and competitiveness,” he said.

The director-general appreciated the CBN’s commitment to youth empowerment, capacity building, and targeted sectoral interventions in agriculture, housing, healthcare, and education.

“These efforts are not only reducing barriers to doing business but also de-risking critical sectors for private investment, creating a more inclusive and resilient economy,” he said.

Vanguard News