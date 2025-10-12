CBN boss, Cardoso leads Nigeria’s delegation to World Bank-IMF meeting in Washington DC

Cardoso

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which opens on Monday, October 13.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement said: “Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaces the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, who is indisposed.”

It further stated that the Nigerian team will also comprise the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete.

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.

Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.