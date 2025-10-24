Catholic Priests now soft targets for kidnappers, seminarians lament

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Old Seminarians Association of Nigeria (OSAN) has expressed deep concern over the rising cases of abduction of Catholic priests across the country, describing the clergy as “soft targets” for kidnappers.

President of the Association and Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Chinedu Francis Akubueze raised the alarm at the opening of the 4th Annual Convention of OSAN, with the theme: “Insecurity: Navigating the complexities of nation building,” held in Abuja, Friday.

Akubueze lamented that many priests have fallen victim to kidnappers in recent times, with the Catholic Church often forced to pay huge ransom sums to secure their release.

According to him: “The clergy among us, who are also old seminarians, are increasingly becoming endangered species. Quite a number of them have been kidnapped, and the Church has paid heavy ransoms. They have become attractive targets for kidnappers who wrongly assume that the Church is wealthy.”

Akubueze, who was the immediate former Clerk of the Senate commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in apprehending the killers of Rev. Fr. Sylvester Okechukwu and rescuing Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, but stressed that “more needs to be done” to address the root causes of insecurity and prevent future tragedies.

The OSAN President called on the government to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, regardless of faith or profession, and urged the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) to take a stronger stand against attacks on clergy and worship centres.

“We gather today with heavy hearts to deliberate on the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the incessant kidnappings of Catholic priests,” Akubueze said. “The Church appears helpless in this excruciating situation, while government efforts have yet to yield the desired results.”

He noted that the convention would feature presentations by eminent scholars and security experts to brainstorm and propose proactive solutions to the crisis.

Akubueze reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to promoting unity, moral discipline, and social responsibility, values instilled during seminary training, and urged members to use their diverse platforms to advocate peace, security, and good governance.

“Let us join forces to build a society where everyone can live without fear,” he said. “We pray for the safety of all kidnapped priests and citizens, and we demand decisive action from our leaders.”

A member of the panel of discussion and Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. May Ifeoma Nwoye, said propaganda escalated insecurity in the country, nothing that there are people who use it as a political means to spread false information.

She said the situation in the country has gotten to the level where Nigerian youths are ridiculed in some African countries that were helped to achieve independence.

She said the leaders should look inward about the economic situation and that concessional loans should be targeted at elevating poverty.

“The hunger insecurity is very devastating and people have died for lack of economic means, ” she said.

On her part, Prof. Sandra Obioha proposed that a school of etiquette should be established for aspiring political office holders, where they will undergo six months training to be acquainted with the demands of the office.

She said insecurity is the biggest security facing the country and pleaded with the leaders to build a strong accountable institutions and judicious system.

“A true leader will plan for the next policy but a politician will think for the next election,” she said.