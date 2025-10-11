CAS to future commanders: Lead by example, serve with courage

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has tasked military commanders and graduating officers to lead by example and serve the country with courage.

Abubakar gave the advice while delivering a lecture titled “From Vision to Reality: Strategic Leadership Insights from the CAS Command Philosophy” at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Saturday in Abuja.

The CAS said these values remain the bedrock of effective leadership and institutional transformation in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

According to him, leadership remains the most decisive factor in determining the success or failure of any military organisation. Everything rises and falls on leadership.

Abubakar explained that the transformation in the NAF under his command is anchored on five key enablers—force optimisation, mission-oriented training, proactive logistics, research and development, and personnel welfare.

He said these enablers, driven by leadership by example, courage and prudence, had strengthened NAF’s agility and responsiveness across all theatres of operation.

Highlighting leadership by example, Abubakar revealed that he had undertaken over 40 operational visits covering 98 of 99 NAF units nationwide within two years.

According to him, leadership is about presence, not proximity, noting that such engagements boost morale and strengthen accountability across the ranks.

He underscored courage as a vital quality of command, citing his response to the 2023 Rukubi incident in Nasarawa State.

The CAS said he took responsibility and implemented reforms that birthed the Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response Action Plan, earning global commendation and contributing to the lifting of US arms sale restrictions.

According to him, NAF has recorded major operational gains, including 15 new aircraft acquisitions, over 3,000 sorties as of September, and a serviceability increase from 66 to 70 per cent under his watch.

He said 46 more aircraft are expected soon, alongside new structures such as the Transformation and Innovation Branch and Directorate of Aircraft Life Cycle Management.

Abubakar also charged the young officers to lead with conviction and integrity.

“The true leader plants a tree whose shade he may never sit under, but under which others will find rest,” he added.

The lecture ended with an interactive session that allowed open discussions on leadership, command philosophy, and professional growth. (NAN)