Cape Verde make history as second smallest country to qualify for World Cup

Cape Verde have written their name into football history by becoming the second smallest country ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
With a population of just over 500,000, the island nation secured their historic spot after a commanding 3–0 victory over Eswatini in their final qualifying match.
The win saw Cape Verde finish top of their group, ahead of football powerhouse Cameroon, who were left in second place.
