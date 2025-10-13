CAN mourns ‘God’s General’ Uma Ukpai

Uma Ukpai

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Reverend Dr Uma Ukpai, describing him as ‘God’s General’ and reflecting on a lifetime of service that touched many within and beyond the Church.

Reverend Dr Ukpai, who died on 6 October 2025 at the age of 80, was known across Nigeria for his evangelistic missions, teachings, and charitable work that spanned more than six decades. Many remember him for his calm voice, his compassion, and his efforts to reach people in times of need.

In a statement signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the apex Christian body said the late cleric lived a life of faith and service devoted to the gospel and to strengthening the Christian community.

“Reverend Dr Ukpai was a towering figure in the Church in Nigeria whose evangelistic ministry spanned over six decades. Through crusades, teachings, and acts of charity, he devoted his life to preaching the gospel, nurturing faith, and advancing the cause of Christ across denominations and regions,” the statement read.

CAN acknowledged that his dedication to faith and his concern for others had left a lasting impression on the lives of many Nigerians who encountered his ministry.

“His unwavering commitment to the work of God and his passion for the salvation of souls left an enduring mark on the Christian community in Nigeria and beyond. Generations of believers have been inspired by his message of faith, healing, and hope in Christ Jesus,” Archbishop Okoh stated.

The Christian body extended condolences to his wife, Reverend Dr (Mrs) Philomena Uma Ukpai, and the wider Ukpai family. It also recognised the grief of those within his ministry and congregations who had looked up to him for spiritual guidance over the years.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the Christian Association of Nigeria, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Reverend Dr (Mrs) Philomena Uma Ukpai, the entire Ukpai family, the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, and the Christian community in Nigeria and abroad who have been touched by his ministry,” Archbishop Okoh added.

CAN prayed for comfort for the bereaved family and for strength to endure the loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and grant them the strength to bear this great loss. May the legacy of his faith and service continue to inspire the Church and the nation,” CAN added.