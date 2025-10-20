Building Africa’s Bitcoin Future: Highlights from Bitnob’s Code and Chain experience in Lagos

By Kenneth Oboh

On October 18, 2025 Bitnob, with sponsorship from Btrust, hosted the Bitcoin Developers

Meetup in Lagos on the theme “Code and Chain: Building Africa’s Bitcoin Future.”

The one-day experience brought together some of Africa’s brightest developers, builders, and Bitcoin enthusiasts to explore how blockchain technology can power real-world financial solutions across the continent.

More than just a meetup, Code and Chain served as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and community-building among those shaping the next frontier of Bitcoin in Africa.

The event kicked off with Nonso Amadi, Software Engineer at Bitnob, who delivered an insightful session titled “From Code to Chain: Building the Rails for Bitcoin’s Future.”

He emphasized scalability, reliability, and African-led innovation as essential to solving payment challenges through Bitcoin technology.

A thought-provoking panel discussion moderated by Emmanuel Aliyu brought together Munirat Olayiwola and Tobi Bamidele, both Software Engineers, to discuss “The Future of Bitcoin Infrastructure: Building for Developers, Businesses, and Communities.”

The panel highlighted how Africa’s Bitcoin growth will depend on developer education, open collaboration, and localized innovation.

A key highlight of the day was the Bitnob API showcase, where participants saw firsthand how businesses, startups, and developers can leverage Bitnob’s API to power cross-border

payments, automate transactions, and integrate Bitcoin and USDT into their platforms.

Tobechi Chukwuleta, Software Engineer at Btrust, also shared a compelling session titled “Building Out Africa’s Developer Bitcoin Ecosystem,” emphasizing Btrust’s commitment to mentorship, funding, and developer empowerment across the continent.

Attendees were further inspired by project demos, including Peter Tyosumn’s “Building Bitcoin Wallets with the BDK Toolkit” and Rita Anene’s presentation on Nodegaze, both showcasing practical and scalable applications of Bitcoin technology. The final session by Jennifer Ezeobi, Software Engineer at Bitnob, “The Future of Bitcoin Privacy: From Taproot to Surveillance-Resistant Protocols,” explored emerging privacy technologies shaping Bitcoin’s next chapter.

Throughout the event, participants exchanged ideas, built valuable connections, and explored how Bitcoin continues to drive inclusion and innovation across Africa’s financial systems.

“At Bitnob, we believe Africa’s Bitcoin future will be built by the developers of today. Through initiatives like Code and Chain, bootcamps, and our developer community programs, we’re equipping builders with the knowledge, tools, and network to create real-world financial solutions powered by Bitcoin.”

— Damilola Robert, Head of Growth and Marketing at Bitnob.

“At Bitnob, building the future isn’t just about products—it’s about empowering people. Through developer-focused initiatives and community-driven programs, Bitnob continues to nurture the next generation of African builders shaping financial innovation.”