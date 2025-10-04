BTDC appoints Akande as pioneer DG

By Esther Onyegbula

The Badagry Tourism Development Centre (BTDC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Abolaji Sewhude Akande as its pioneer Director General. His three-year tenure took effect on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Dr. Akande, who holds an Honorary Doctorate in Arts and Culture and a degree in Computer Science from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, brings a wealth of experience in media, tourism, and community development to the new role.

Before his appointment, he served at the Ebonyi State Ministry of Tourism, where he earned commendations for his outstanding contributions. He is also the Publisher of CityMood Magazine and a former Director of Communications at the Badagry Chamber of Commerce.

A Federal Government grant recipient, Dr. Akande is widely known for promoting the African Children’s Cultural Heritage through the ACM Project, an initiative supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). He also volunteers with the Lagos Beach Cleaners, underscoring his commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

The BTDC, established to promote, preserve, and develop Badagry’s tourism, culture, and heritage at local, national, and international levels, has a mandate that includes research, advocacy, and heritage site sustainability. The centre also seeks to develop innovative tourism products and strengthen strategic partnerships within the sector.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Akande pledged to work with stakeholders to transform Badagry into a global tourism and heritage destination.

“I will collaborate with all stakeholders to position Badagry as a global tourism and heritage destination while ensuring that local communities benefit directly from the sector’s growth,” he said.

Board Chairman of BTDC and Aremo of Iworo Kingdom, Prince Olu Kosoko, who signed the appointment statement, expressed confidence that Dr. Akande’s leadership would usher in a new era of visibility and sustainability for Badagry’s tourism sector.

Stakeholders have also lauded the appointment, describing it as a strategic step toward revitalising Badagry’s cultural legacy and strengthening its position as a key tourism hub in Nigeria.