Breast Cancer: Healthcare experts charge women on early detection

Participants at the HIGC Breast cancer awareness event

By Olayinka Ajayi

Healthcare professionals have urged African women to be more breast-aware of themselves.

Speaking at a Breast Cancer Awareness program organised by HIGC Health Consultants in Lagos on Friday, Dr. Owen Omo-Ojo, convener and managing director of HIGC, recounted detecting a lump in her breast and urged participants to spread the message of early detection.

She said, “Every October, the world turns pink in solidarity against breast cancer, but beyond awareness, we must strengthen access to screening and ensure women feel empowered to seek help early.”

She added that the private sector plays a critical role in advancing public health: “Corporate organizations can lead the charge in promoting preventive health within their communities. At HIGC, we see this not just as corporate social responsibility, but as a moral duty to the people around us.

“Because of my experience, I am very passionate about women’s health. I first detected a lump in my breast during self-detection. There’s a difference between stage one and stage four. Every year, I do an ultrasound.”

Also speaking, Dr. Chibuki Aigbe, Practice Manager at One Wellness Clinic, urged nursing mothers in her keynote address to continually breastfeed to reduce breast cancer risks.

She said, “The only finding we have is breastfeeding. Women should breastfeed for at least two years. Although breastfeeding may be tiring, it is always fulfilling. It’s a natural contraceptive, it’s cheap, and helps you lose weight.”

On her part, Dr. Zahra Modibbo, Co-founder of Debbo Africa, addressed myths surrounding breast cancer, stressing, “Finance has always been a huge factor in fighting breast cancer in Africa. It’s a huge bottleneck, and that’s why governments at all levels need to subsidise healthcare.

“Though a man can help his wife detect a lump, the idea of a man sucking a woman’s breast won’t prevent cancer.”