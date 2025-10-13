Breaking: Lagos re-arraigns kidnapper Evans over police officers’ killing

Evans

By Henry Ojelu & Deborah Oladeji

Lagos State Government on Monday re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja over the murder of two police officers.

Evans and his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, were arraigned before Justice A. O. Ogala on a five-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Evans is currently facing five different criminal cases for kidnapping and the murder of several victims and has already been convicted in two of the cases.

Details later…