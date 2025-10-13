Hamas set to release second group of Israeli hostages

Members of Hamas military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, stand guard next to vehicles carrying released Israeli hostages on a main road in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 13, 2025. Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP.

A Red Cross convoy is on its way to pick up a second group of Israeli hostages to be freed by Hamas as part of a Gaza ceasefire deal Monday, the Israeli military said.

An army statement said the handover would take place at “an additional meeting point in the southern Gaza Strip, where several hostages will be handed over to the Red Cross.”

Earlier, Hamas handed over the first seven of 20 surviving Israeli hostages to Red Cross representatives in Gaza City.

Israeli public radio reported this Monday morning.

A huge crowd that gathered to support hostage families in Tel Aviv erupted in joy at the reports, which cited Israeli security sources.

In response to an AFP query, the Israeli military said to await official confirmation.

Vanguard News