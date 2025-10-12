Breaking: ASUU declares two-week warning strike

…Directs lecturers to withdraw service from 12 midnight today

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on Sunday, declared a two-week warning strike, saying the period was a window for the government to conclude negotiations with it.

To this end, it has directed all its members across the country to withdraw their services effective midnight.

ASUU president, Chris Piwuna, who announced the strike at a press conference held at the union’s national secretariat at the University of Abuja, accused the government of insincerity in the negotiations, leading to the implementation of the union’s demands.

