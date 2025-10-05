Boko Haram Attacks: Zulum inspects projects, moves to resettle three communities

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has concluded a two-day tour of frontline locations in the southern and central parts of the state, where he inspected key projects and announced plans to resettle three more communities displaced by insurgents.

The governor said preparations are underway to resettle Kumshe, Mayinti, and Tarmuwa, all in Bama Local Government Area.

During the tour, Zulum inspected 500 resettlement houses and over 3,000 temporary shelters under construction in Mayinti and Dara Jamal. He also visited Kirawa, where he approved the construction of a hospital, water facilities, and the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

At Banki town on the border with Cameroon, the governor assessed security arrangements following a recent violent insurgency attack.

Governor Zulum was accompanied on the tour by a member of the House of Representatives, Engr. Bukar Talba, Acting Chief of Staff Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, commissioners, and other senior government officials.