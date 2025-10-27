Bodex Media unveils star-studded host lineup for BSMH 6.0

The organizers of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) have announced the dynamic lineup of hosts for the 6th edition of Nigeria’s most anticipated digital media convergence holding from November 21st to 23rd, 2025, across the University of Lagos and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

The Bodex Social Media Hangout is an annual gathering of media professionals, influencers, thought leaders, and innovators across sectors aimed at promoting positive use of digital platforms and fostering collaboration for social impact.

This year’s event, themed “Social Media & A.I Influence: Transforming Yourself, Services & the Society”, will be hosted by an exceptional blend of talent, wit, and experience Seyi Law, Ajebo Comedian, Ify Onyegbule, and Denrele Edun.

Known for their distinctive styles and commanding presence, this powerhouse team brings together the perfect balance of humor, intellect, and energy to the BSMH stage.

From Seyi Law’s engaging satire and Ajebo’s creative storytelling, to Ify Onyegbule’s eloquence and Denrele Edun’s unmatched charisma, audiences can expect a truly electrifying experience throughout the three day event.

Speaking on the unveiling, Bodex Hungbo, Convener of BSMH, shared: “Each of our hosts embodies the spirit of BSMH, creativity, authenticity, and influence.

“Their presence underscores our mission to celebrate the evolving power of social media and A.I. in shaping narratives, industries, and lives.”

As anticipation builds toward BSMH 6.0, attendees can look forward to insightful conversations, entertainment, masterclasses, and awards that celebrate the outstanding achievements of the brains and talents that flock our communities, the impact of their work, the positive effects and the innovative ideas that continue to drive their roles in our society plus the opportunities inherent in the use of AI as a tool for National development.