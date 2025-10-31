Bode George faults court ban on PDP convention

Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has strongly criticised the court ruling halting the party’s forthcoming national convention.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday restrained the PDP from holding its national convention scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan.

The ruling followed a suit alleging that the party failed to comply with the 1999 Constitution, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, and its own constitution while preparing for the event.

Justice Omotosho held that the PDP did not conduct valid state congresses before planning to elect new national officers, adding that such lapses undermined internal democracy.

The order effectively stalls preparations for the opposition party’s leadership renewal, raising concerns about its internal cohesion and readiness for future national elections.

Reacting, George described the judgment as shocking and dangerous for Nigeria’s democratic stability, warning that it could set a troubling precedent.

He argued that political parties must be allowed to manage their internal affairs without undue judicial interference, except in clear cases of constitutional breach.

“This judgment will consume this country. It is time the judge removed his wig and gown and joined politics,” George said in a statement.

The PDP chieftain called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council to address what he termed an unjustifiable intervention capable of triggering disorder.

“Judges are not politicians. Their duty is to interpret the law, not to meddle in party administration,” he added.

George questioned the basis of the ruling, insisting that INEC monitored all PDP congresses nationwide and did not raise objections or report irregularities.

“INEC is not complaining. The judge did not invite INEC officials. So why is he complaining? Does he have political interest?” he queried.

He noted that the PDP, which has existed since 1998, has a long tradition of following due process in its internal operations, including congresses and conventions.

According to him, the decision undermines party autonomy and risks weaponising the judiciary against political stability in Africa’s largest democracy.

George stressed that resolving internal disputes through established party mechanisms remains fundamental to democratic development.

He urged PDP members to remain calm and committed to lawful processes while pursuing legal remedies to overturn the ruling.

The party is expected to explore further legal options in the coming days as it seeks to safeguard its internal procedures and rebuild momentum ahead of future elections. (NAN)