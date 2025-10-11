Biden undergoing radiation therapy for prostate cancer – Spokesperson

Joe Biden
Former US president Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight prostate cancer that was revealed in May, a spokesperson said Saturday.
Biden, 82, disclosed then that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
“As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” the spokesperson said.
