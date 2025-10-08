BevAgro bets on electric vehicles to tackle Nigeria’s food waste crisis

….Agritech firm unveils solar-powered transport model to bridge farm-to-market gap

LAGOS — In Nigeria’s rural communities, heaps of tomatoes, yams, and other fresh produce often decay before reaching consumers — a long-standing problem that costs the nation more than $7 billion annually. But a young agritech company, BevAgro, believes it has found a solution that could transform the way food moves across the country.

The company is rolling out a fleet of electric vehicles powered by solar energy, designed to replace costly petrol engines and ease farmers’ transport burdens. Through its “pay-as-you-go” model, BevAgro offers farmers affordable access to electric three-wheelers, cargo vans, and e-bikes — with ownership tied to usage rather than upfront capital.

“When we say we’re turning food losses into profits, it’s not a slogan,” said BevAgro’s Chief Operating Officer, Ashaolu. “Every time a farmer watches produce spoil because there’s no affordable transport, that’s income lost. What we’re building is a system that ensures food moves faster, fresher, and cheaper — powered by clean energy.”

The company’s operations already span several states, with over 150 electric vehicles linking farm clusters to wholesale markets and city centers through a growing network of solar-powered battery swap hubs.

“We designed it so that no one has to wait for hours to charge or spend a fortune on petrol,” Ashaolu explained. “When a driver pulls into a hub, they simply swap batteries in minutes. Each swap automatically triggers a micro-payment that goes toward owning the vehicle. It’s mobility, finance, and empowerment working hand in hand.”

BevAgro’s system runs on a proprietary digital platform integrating IoT-enabled batteries, real-time tracking, and an automated repayment engine. “Technology is only as good as the lives it improves,” Ashaolu noted. “Our analytics show uptime, repayment rates, and carbon savings — but what matters most is when a farmer tells us his goods arrived fresher or a trader says she saved on transport.”

The company’s innovative approach has already caught the eye of investors. BevAgro recently secured a $1.7 million grant from a development finance institution to expand access to electric vehicles for farmers, along with a $1.4 million commercial loan from a Nigerian bank to scale its fleet and infrastructure.

For Nigeria’s agriculture sector, where rising fuel prices and poor logistics have long undermined productivity, BevAgro’s solar-powered model offers a lifeline. “Finance has always been a major barrier,” Ashaolu said. “With our system, farmers don’t need collateral or big bank statements. Repayment happens naturally as they use the vehicle. It’s transparent, predictable, and inclusive.”

By reducing food spoilage, fuel dependency, and carbon emissions, BevAgro hopes to power a more sustainable and efficient food supply chain. As Nigeria pushes to modernize its agriculture and logistics sectors, the company’s model could help bridge the gap between rural farms and urban markets — and redefine the economics of moving food from field to table.