Between chaos and bloom in artistic vision of Rahimat Shaibu

By Prisca Sam-Duru

In her latest collection, Nigerian fine art photographer Rahimat Onize Shaibu reaffirms her position as one of the most captivating voices in contemporary conceptual portraiture. Her photographs transcend traditional boundaries, delving deep into cultural memory, psychological landscapes, and the essence of transformation.

Shaibu’s work is defined by her masterful use of symbolism and visual storytelling. Each image serves not only as a representation but as a profound meditation—a visual archive that encapsulates emotion, identity, and spiritual resilience. Grounded in her explorations of Black womanhood, metamorphosis, and the complexities of the inner self, Shaibu’s artistry resonates on a universal level, inviting viewers to engage in a dialogue that is both personal and collective.

In Flicker of the Mind (2025), Shaibu employs multiple exposures and blurred contours to render the turmoil of overthinking. The resulting portrait oscillates between clarity and distortion, perfectly encapsulating the fragile threshold between chaos and stillness within the human psyche. It is both unsettling and profoundly relatable, a translation of mental noise into visual poetry.

By contrast, Sunflower Girl (2024) offers a self-portrait of light and reclamation. Shaibu adorns herself with radiant blooms, her face marked with bold yellow strokes. Here, the sunflower always turning toward the sun becomes a metaphor for resilience and growth. It is not only a celebration of personal beauty but a manifesto of survival, a declaration that even in a world shadowed by harshness, one can bloom unapologetically.

Her transformative power reaches a crescendo in ‘Metamorph’ (2024), where she dons elaborate body paint and gold-bronze lips. The subject stares directly into the viewer, commanding both reverence and confrontation. This image, part of her Woman, Warrior, Wight series, reframes transformation as an act of empowerment rather than escape; a rebirth rooted in strength, ritual, and identity.

Equally striking is ‘Floating in Reverie,’ (2025), where a suspended figure draped in a billowing red skirt drifts against a stark white void. The photograph embodies surrender as liberation, a dreamscape where gravity yields to imagination.

Shaibu’s work excels not only in aesthetic mastery but in its cultural and emotional weight. She uses the lens as both mirror and archive, preserving histories of resilience while gesturing toward new possibilities of becoming. Her photographs are deeply personal yet achieve a universality that allows viewers across geographies and cultures to find themselves reflected in her images.

In the current global art landscape, where identity-based work often risks flattening into cliché, Shaibu’s practice distinguishes itself through its rigorous conceptual grounding, innovative visual language, and profound sincerity. Her images carry the weight of testimony yet shimmer with the delicacy of poetry.

Rahimat Onize Shaibu is not merely documenting; she is building a legacy of presence, resilience, and transformation. Her work deserves recognition not only within the Nigeria artistic ecosystem but on the global stage, where her vision contributes vitally to conversations around representation, identity, and the evolving role of fine art photography.