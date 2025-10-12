Behold ‘Queen Warrior’ Oluremi Tinubu

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been conferred with the title of Sarauniyar Yaki, the Queen Warrior, of Akko Emirate in Gombe State.

The honour, in recognition of her “passion for defending the interest of the weak across the nation”, was conferred on her by the Lamido Akko, Alhaji Umar Muhammad Atiku, during her two-day working visit to the state.

Acknowledging the recognition, the First Lady pledged to sustain her intervention for the girl-child, and further enlisted the support of traditional rulers in the state to drive her advocacy.

The conferment ceremony was witnessed by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, among others.