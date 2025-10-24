Bauchi Governor appoints brother as Emir of Duguri Emirate

Gov Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

By Charly Agwam

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has appointed his elder brother, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed, as the Emir of the newly created Duguri Emirate.

The appointment was formally announced on Friday when the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Aminu Hammayo, presented the appointment letter to the new emir on behalf of the governor.

The brief ceremony was held at the palace of the emir in Duguri, located in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

In his remarks, the SSG urged the new traditional ruler to support government policies and programmes aimed at fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the state.

Responding, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for the honour and prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon him. He pledged his loyalty to both the Bauchi State Government and the Bauchi Emirate Council, assuring that he would uphold justice and promote harmony among his people.

In a related development, the SSG also presented an appointment letter to the new Emir of Bununu Emirate, Alhaji Jibrin D. Hassan.

Hammayo charged the royal father to rule in accordance with the law and to promote peace and unity among all communities within his domain.

In his response, Alhaji Jibrin D. Hassan thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to disappoint the government or the people of Bununu Emirate.