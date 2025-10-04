Bank of Industry MD to deliver keynote address at South West Investment Summit 2025

By Nnasom David

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Dr Olasupo Olusi, will deliver a keynote address at the 5th South West Investment Summit, scheduled for Monday, 3rd November 2025 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lagos State.

The summit, themed “South West Forward: Harnessing Investment, Talent, and Technology,” is aimed at promoting trade, innovation and economic development across the South West region. Organisers said the event will bring together policymakers, business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors to explore opportunities for growth and regional transformation.

At a press briefing by the Central Working Committee chaired by Ambassador Desmond Femi Agboola, it was confirmed that Dr Olusi will be joined by Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who will also deliver a keynote address. Chief Bisi Akande, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, will chair the occasion. Other speakers include Hon Sola Olofin, Chairman of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Dr Charles Akinola of the South West Development Commission and Barrister ’Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, who will take part in a fireside chat.

According to the Project Coordinator, Ambassador Kingsley Tolu Agboola, the 2025 edition will feature panel and breakout sessions, exhibitions and networking designed to connect young entrepreneurs with investors. He added that the summit has consistently served as a driver of growth, and this year will build on that legacy with a stronger focus on talent development and technology-driven transformation.

The South West Advancement Awards 2025 will also hold during the event to honour individuals and leaders who have contributed to the development of the region. Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti and Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo will be recognised as Governors of the Year, alongside other awardees including Hon Sola Olofin, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Dr Lanre Oyegbola-Sodipo, Otunba Adeyemi Adeniji, Dr Babatunde Wilkey, Hon Ayodele Olawande, Barrister ’Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, Mr Segun Shonubi and Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya.

Organisers emphasised that the South West Investment Summit 2025 will serve as a premier platform for advancing investment opportunities, strengthening collaboration and accelerating socio-economic development across the region.