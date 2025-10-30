Bandits kill clergyman, abduct over 20 in Kaduna — HEKAN

…Demands Urgent Security Action

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN), popularly known as HEKAN, has condemned the killing of one of its pastors, Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya, and the abduction of more than 20 residents of Farin Dutse community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State by suspected bandits.

The tragic attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, when heavily armed assailants stormed the community, shooting sporadically and abducting several villagers, including members of the HEKAN Church.

In a statement issued in Kaduna and signed by the President of HEKAN, Reverend Dr. Amos G. Kiri, the church expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as “a callous and inhumane act against innocent citizens.”

“With a deep heart, on behalf of HEKAN Headquarters, I wish to inform the world of a tragic incident that occurred in Farin Dutse, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State, where bandits attacked our pastor and other persons in the area,” Dr. Kiri said.

Citing a field report from the Chairman of the HEKAN Kauru District Church Council, Rev. Dauda Gambo, the church explained that the gunmen invaded the community in the early hours of the day, firing indiscriminately and causing widespread panic.

“Reverend Kambasiya and a few others took refuge in a nearby farm. Thinking the attackers had left, he came out of hiding, only to be shot in the back. The bullet pierced through his chest, and he died instantly,” the statement said.

The remains of the slain clergyman have been deposited in a mortuary, while the church said it was consulting with his family on funeral arrangements.

Dr. Kiri lamented that this was not the first time HEKAN members had been targeted by criminal elements in Kauru. He recalled that on December 4, 2024, bandits abducted about 50 persons — including a HEKAN pastor, Reverend Francis Lawal — one of whom later died in captivity.

Similarly, on October 19, 2025, four members of HEKAN Kakude Local Church were kidnapped and remain in captivity.

“The continuous attacks on our members in Kauru have become worrisome. We call on security agencies and relevant authorities to go after these bandits and rescue those abducted. Families of the victims are passing through unbearable trauma,” the HEKAN President stated.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the families of the deceased and those abducted, as well as for peace and divine intervention in the country’s worsening security situation.

“HEKAN as a church requests your prayers for the family, the Church, and the community during this trying moment. We also pray that God will intervene in the affairs of our nation and bring an end to these incessant killings and kidnappings,” he added.

The church confirmed that it had notified the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern and Kaduna State chapters, as well as the Divisional Police Station in Kauru and other relevant authorities, about the attack.