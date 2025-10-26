Bandit attacks leave many killed, kidnapped, livestock rustled in Kano communities — Residents

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Residents of Faruruwa community and surrounding villages in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have raised alarm over recurring attacks by suspected bandits, which they said have left many people dead, others kidnapped, and over 1,600 cattle and other livestock stolen.

Chairman of the Faruruwa Community and Environs Security Committee, Yahaya Bagobiri, while addressing journalists in Kano, said the attackers, believed to have come from neighbouring Katsina State, invaded their communities on motorcycles, looting properties and terrorizing residents.

Bagobiri lamented that the bandits operate with little resistance due to the inadequate number of security personnel in the area.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to urgently intervene before the attacks spread further into the metropolis.

According to him: “We have been facing security challenges since 2022. The bandits come from neighbouring Katsina State to attack Faruruwa and nearby communities.

Many people have been killed, while properties, livestock — especially goats, rams, and about 1,600 cows — have been stolen. They often come in large numbers, sometimes in the morning, evening, or night, armed with sophisticated weapons.

During the latest incident, they came with about 50 motorcycles, three persons on each, and attacked the area. Some residents have even relocated to Kano city for safety.”

Bagobiri noted that despite reports to the police and other security agencies, the limited manpower on the ground has made it difficult to effectively secure the communities. He added that both the Commissioner of Police and the Army Commandant have visited the area and are aware of the situation.

He, however, called for increased deployment of security personnel and closer collaboration among security agencies to protect lives and property.

Faruruwa community, which shares a border with Katsina State, includes Faruruwa town, Goron Dutse, Kuraku, and Tsaure villages, among others.