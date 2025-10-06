Avoid Seme border if you have no business there, customs warn security agencies

By Godwin Oritse & Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Customs Area Controller of the Seme Area Command, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Wale Adenuga, has issued a stern warning to all security agencies to stay away from the Seme border corridor unless they have legitimate business there.

Adenuga said the directive aims to remove unnecessary bottlenecks and trade barriers along the Seme borders and the Lagos–Abidjan trade corridor. He noted that the move was also to avert a planned protest by Badagry communities over the growing number of checkpoints, harassment of citizens, and disruption of legitimate trade.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with security agencies, border community representatives, and trade partners, Adenuga said:

“If you don’t have any business on that road, we don’t want you there. I’m not going to rest on my oars until the number of checkpoints is reduced.

My CGC was in Lilipond recently, and he said the only way forward for Nigeria is through export business. Our oil revenue is declining, and we need to export more cargoes. The more we export, the better for our economy. I am warning every agency working on that road—go and reduce your checkpoints.”

He described the number of checkpoints on the route as “disgraceful”, saying the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, had already directed a reduction and instructed that no legitimate business should be delayed.

“After this meeting, it will not be business as usual. We shall create an implementation committee to follow up on the issues discussed. This is not a one-off meeting. Nigeria must align with global best practices, and we want sanity restored on our roads,” he added.

Community leaders decry harassment, extortion

During an interactive session, community leaders and residents of Badagry voiced their frustrations over alleged harassment, extortion, and unprofessional conduct by some security personnel.

Prince Joseph Adeoluwayemi Agoro of Apa Kingdom condemned the behaviour of officers who, according to him, block roads and delay commuters.

“When officers stop a vehicle, they should ask it to park instead of blocking the entire road. Respect is reciprocal. Many fights on the road are caused by ‘camp boys’—unofficial recruits who maltreat people without restraint,” he said.

Alhaji Yusuf Bashir Mohammed, Chairman of the Community Development Committee, Badagry West LCDA, also criticised repeated stakeholder meetings that had failed to produce results.

“Every meeting discusses the same issues—multiple checkpoints, harassment, and extortion. Our communities have decided to protest if nothing changes. We’ve had no electricity for seven years, and despite all these checkpoints, our facilities are vandalised. Female travellers are also harassed by military officers. If the pressure gets too much, we may not be able to control our youths—we don’t want another Boko Haram situation in Badagry,” he warned.

He further appealed to Customs to extend its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects to include job creation for unemployed youths in the community.

Comrade Muse Timothy, Chairman of the National Youth Council, Badagry, accused the Nigerian Quarantine Service of frustrating local farmers.

“Quarantine officers are driving farmers out of business, while immigration officers now transport people illegally to Benin Republic. Our coconut and fish businesses are suffering—it shouldn’t be a crime to be born in Badagry,” he lamented.

A resident, Mr Okey Iruegbu, urged the Federal Government to lift the ban on vehicle importation through land borders, arguing that it had failed to curb smuggling.

“The ban has not stopped smuggling; it only makes the government lose revenue. It’s better to reverse the policy,” he said.

Customs promises reforms

The Oba of Kweme Kingdom, Oba Sejiro James Ogungbe, commended the Customs leadership for reducing violent clashes between officers and smugglers but urged restraint during enforcement.

“Customs officers should not chase smugglers into villages because stray bullets can cause fatalities. Also, when our people are caught with half a bag of rice, Customs seizes it. Are we not supposed to eat rice again?” he asked.

Responding, Comptroller Adenuga assured that multiple checkpoints would be reduced immediately and warned that any agency flouting the directive would face arrest.

“If you don’t have any business on that road, don’t go there. Anyone who refuses to comply will be arrested. I have the backing of the CGC, the IGP, and the NSA,” he said.

He added that the use of “camp boys” had been abolished and warned officers against engaging them, promising disciplinary action for defaulters.

On employment, Adenuga explained that recruitment into Customs is now merit-based and conducted online but pledged to revive the moribund Customs Secondary School in Badagry as part of the agency’s CSR.

Also speaking, Capt. H.I. Medugu of the Nigerian Air Force, Badagry, said CCTV cameras had been installed at Air Force checkpoints to curb misconduct and ensure professionalism.

“We must all align with President Tinubu’s vision of driving revenue through seamless trade operations,” he said.