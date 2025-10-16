Auntie Beatrice Tribute, by Donu Kogbara

Donu Kogbara

Last week, Mrs Beatrice Awura Oboshie Allua Fisher was laid to rest in Lagos alongside her beloved late husband, Lanre Fisher, an engineer, having passed away at her London residence at the grand old age of 92.

Her children, Peter and Annette, are my pals and she was like a second mother to me, an adored auntie from Sierra Leone who warmly and energetically dedicated most of her life to her adopted country.

It’s very hard to find words that can do justice to the great woman she was but let me at least try to give you a glimpse into her strengths.

She was a truly outstanding Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, Friend, Lawyer, Author and Philanthropist.

She was a Class Act, Princess and sophisticated citizen of the world as well as a down to earth African. She was a great beauty who inspired a portrait by Augustus John, the iconic British artist. The portrait is currently displayed at the National Museum of Wales in Cardiff.

Generous of spirit, she was always willing to help people, including me, whenever she was in a position to do so. Keenly intelligent, she was very good at giving advice about complex issues and I had so many stimulating conversations with her about politics and other topics.

She was also very amusing. I was always laughing when I was around her. I could be cheeky with her. She would tell me off, then say something cheeky herself! And we would laugh some more.

May Annette and Annette’s daughter Francetta – who diligently cared for Auntie in her final days – and her sons Peter and Andrew and all who loved her – find the strength to bear this enormous loss.

Darling Auntie Beatrice, you are almost always on my mind and I’ll never forget you. May you peacefully rest in the bosom of Almighty God.

An event worth attending

Next week, on October 21 and 22, the British Financial Times newspaper will host its annual Africa Summit.

Over 450 decision-makers will gather in London’s Peninsula Hotel at a pivotal moment for our continent, to provide and gain insights into the economic and policy priorities shaping the next phase of its development.

Some of Africa’s leading voices in business, finance and government will be there. Headliners include several blue chip companies, Alexandre Barro Chambrier, Vice President of Gabon; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ronald Lamola, the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President, MIGA (World Bank Group); and Doris Uzoka-Anite, our very own Minister of State for Finance.

Some folks question the usefulness of conferences, especially conferences about Africa that are not held in African countries.

But take it from me. I have attended the FT Africa Summit several times and it has always been a worthwhile learning and networking experience.

I can’t make it to London next week, but I’d urge anyone who can afford the trip and delegate fee, to give it a try.

Long story short, if you want to meet interesting, dynamic people and potential investors, make a booking on the Summit website and jump on a plane! Or if, like me, you have travel or budget limitations, register for a less expensive digital pass and watch all of the sessions online.

Do we deserve bad leadership?

A fortnight ago, I wondered on this page whether Nigerians deserve bad leadership. I asked this question because we are so docile and reluctant to robustly challenge our rulers when they mess us up.

I expressed the view that we should be much more rebellious and get into the habit of protesting. Chief Nwosu (+234 703 669 4335), a Vanguard reader from Imo State, responded thus:

Dear Donu,

I follow you weekly. Frankly speaking, we, the citizens of this nation have been so divided by religion and tribe and residency that it’s hard to “rebel more and rebel vigorously.” The politicians know it ! And they leverage on it.

Donu, I am an Igbo man. I lived the civil war. Till tomorrow, we are still being blamed and punished for a war that we did not start. At least, history and so many scholars, including those that carried out the pogrom, have stated so. The average Igbo man has hands off in the affairs of this nation. The Hausa man who lost power wants it back ASAP. The Yoruba man who has power replaced every position with his own person. The South-South man wants power back as if he forgot something when he was there. Too many undemocratic moves and policies go on daily in this country.

Our current President was once the father of demonstrations and protests. He led many protests. The present Nigerians are afraid for dear lives because of what could be the outcome. For instance, Donu, the tinted car permit case is in the Court; the IG of police gave an order to the police to start enforcement. Is this a country? Where do we start? Too many! No parent wants to lose a child for the sake of protest.

Their ill-gotten wealth, power, fame, extravagant life styles, are all vanity. Please stay safe out there.